Premios Emmy 2025: todos los nominados y los detalles de la ceremonia
Se lleva a cabo este domingo desde Los Ángeles la ceremonia de los prestigiosos premios a la TV. Los detalles.
14/09/2025 | 19:12Redacción Cadena 3
FOTO: Se entregan este domingo los Premios Emmy 2025
La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se celebró este domingo 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.
En Argentina, la transmisión en vivo pudo seguirse a través de TNT y HBO Max a partir de las 21:00 horas.
Todos los nominados de los Premios Emmy 2025
Mejor serie dramática
- “Andor”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt”
- “Severance”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The White Lotus”
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “The Studio”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Mejor miniserie
- “Adolescence”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- “The Penguin”
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Zach Cherry, “Severance”
- Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
- Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
- James Marsden, “Paradise”
- Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
- Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
- John Turturro, “Severance”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
- Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
- Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
- Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
- Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
- Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
- Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
- Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
- Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
- Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”
- Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
- Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”
- Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
- Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
- Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
- Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”
- Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
- Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
Mejor reality/competencia
- “The Traitors”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
Mejor programa "talk show"
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “The Daily Show”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
